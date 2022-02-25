US To Add 7,000 Troops In Germany Over Russian Threat: Pentagon

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: They will deploy to Germany to reassure NATO Allies, Pentagon said.

The United States will deploy 7,000 more troops to Europe, to be based in Germany, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

"They will deploy to Germany to reassure NATO Allies, deter Russian aggression and be prepared to support a range of requirements in the region," a Pentagon official said, adding that they are expected to depart "in the coming days."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)