Texas Shooting Leaves 1 Cop Dead, 3 Wounded

Four police officers were shot and one died in the shootout in Texas. (Representational)

Four police officers were shot and one died Thursday after confronting someone barricaded in a house in a small town in west Texas, news reports said.

The shooting erupted in Levelland, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of the city of Lubbock, a Lubbock newspaper reported.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the standoff with an armed person barricaded inside a house in Levelland, said the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

The paper said two of the wounded officers were in critical condition.

