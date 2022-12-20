US Teen Stabs Mother, Hit Her With Frying Pan. She Asked Him To Clean The Room

The mother is in critical condition (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old teenager from Florida is accused of trying to kill his mother because she asked him to keep his room clean. Tobias “Toby” Jacob Brewer stabbed his mother multiple times with a pocket knife and beat her with a frying pan according to a report by Fox Orlando.

The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on November 30. after he attacked his mother. His case has been transferred to adult court, the news outlet said.

The report said that Brewer told detectives in an interview that he stabbed his mom multiple times with a pocket knife and hit her in the head with a frying pan "until the handle of the frying pan broke." He told detectives that he was "upset" because his mom was "constantly on his case about cleaning his room."

The report further stated, "The suspect advised that he does not like cleaning his room and was tired of the victim (his mom) constantly harping about it," the report stated. Brewer told detectives that he then took both of his mom's car keys and took money out of her purse "so that he can have money once he left the area."

Not just that, he also texted a friend and asked him to bring a gun to shoot the victim, according to the report. "The friend said he would not bring a gun but would bring a knife. The report notes that the friend has autism," Fox Orlando report stated.

Brewer led authorities on a chase through multiple countries. The pursuit ended after the vehicle crashed into a wooded area, and he was detained shortly after.

The mother is in critical condition and when authorities found her she told the deputies that "Toby did this."



