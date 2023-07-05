US Subway Outlet Slammed For 'Distasteful' Sign On Titan Sub Tragedy

Subway employee later revealed that the sign was removed after outrage.

A Subway outlet in the US is being slammed by social media users for a "distasteful" roadside sign that jokes about the Titan submersible tragedy. The outlet is located in the US state of Georgia, according to Sky News. The offending sign reads "Our subs don't implode". It is posted just weeks after five people were killed following the "catastrophic implosion" of the submersible, which was on its way to the Titanic wreckage. The five included British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 58, and his son Suleman, 19.

British adventurer Hamish Harding, 58, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and American sub owner Stockton Rush, 61, also died.

Many social media users felt the Subway store's message was insensitive to the people killed in the deep sea disaster and their loved ones.

"Not only is it distasteful, it's just sad. Do better," one user tweeted. "How tacky, people have no thought of the family members of those who died, disgusting," commented another.

@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it's just sad. Do better. #subwaypic.twitter.com/PfgABPU8ML — Amanda Butler (@Amanda72118560) July 2, 2023

Local station WTOC reported that a manager at the Rincon Subway said the message had been removed but refused to comment further.

"We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business," Subway said in a statement to Fox News. "The sign has since been removed."

The sub disappeared from radar less than two hours after beginning its descent towards the Titanic wreckage on June 18. After a search operation that lasted for four days, the US Coast Guard said that the vessel imploded, killing all five who paid $250,000 each for the trip.

"Presumed human remains" found inside the wreckage are currently being analysed as part of an investigation into what happened, the US Coast Guard further said.