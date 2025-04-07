Advertisement

US Stocks Join Global Selloff Sparked By Trump Tariffs

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Monday, joining a global selloff on worries that a trade war induced by US President Donald Trump's tariffs will spark a global economic slowdown.

All three major US indices were down more than three percent in early trading.
New York:

All three major US indices were down more than three percent in early trading, reflecting continued angst after Trump's team over the weekend shrugged off the worldwide carnage in markets since his tariff announcement last week.

