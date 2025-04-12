US State Department Staff Told To Report Each Other For Anti-Christian Bias

The Trump administration has taken a significant step in implementing a new executive order aimed at supporting Christian employees in the federal government, per a report by Politico. As part of this effort, the State Department has instructed its employees to report instances of "anti-Christian bias" within the department. This move is an attempt to address perceived discrimination against Christians, but State Department officials say it may create a culture of fear. The cable was sent out to embassies around the world under Secretary of State Marco Rubio's name.

Executive Order Details

The executive order, issued in February, tasks federal agencies with rooting out "anti-Christian bias" from the government. To achieve this, the State Department has established a task force to collect information “involving anti-religious bias during the last presidential administration” with a particular focus on anti-Christian bias. Employees are encouraged to submit reports anonymously, providing as much detail as possible, including names, dates, and locations of incidents.

Task Force and Reporting Mechanism

The task force, set to meet around April 22, will discuss its initial findings. The reporting mechanism allows employees to submit tips via a form, which can be done anonymously. This process aims to identify and address instances of anti-Christian bias, while also collecting examples of anti-religious bias in all forms for internal purposes.

Criticism and Concerns

Some State Department officials have expressed concerns about the initiative, describing it as "very 'Handmaid's Tale'-esque." They argue that the effort may be based on a flawed premise, assuming the department harbours anti-Christian bias, and could create a culture of fear among employees. “Although the E.O. focuses on anti-Christian bias, targeting anyone for their religious beliefs is discriminatory and is contrary to the Constitution” and various federal laws, the notice states.

Interfaith Alliance Response

The Interfaith Alliance, a left-leaning organisation focused on religious freedom, has condemned the executive order. They argue that while the effort may appear to address stigma against Christians, particularly Catholics, it will ultimately be used to legitimise discrimination against marginalised groups, such as the LGBTQ community.

