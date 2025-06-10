US Slaps Sanctions On El Chapo's Sons, Announces $10 Million Reward

The US government on Monday sanctioned the fugitive sons of drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, and announced a $10 million reward for information leading to their arrests.

Archivaldo Ivan Guzman and Jesus Alfredo Guzman, who lead the violent Los Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, are accused of spearheading fentanyl trafficking into the US through secret labs in Mexico.

The sanctions freeze any property and financial interests linked to the brothers and extend to entities they directly or indirectly control. The brothers were also designated as targets under the State Department's Narcotics Rewards Programme, with a reward of up to $10 million bounty placed on each for information leading to their arrest or conviction.

The Trump administration alleges that Los Chapitos control secret drug laboratories in Sinaloa, Mexico, and have also secured access to fentanyl precursor chemicals and deployed brutal tactics to consolidate their grip on the illicit trade.

"We will continue to protect our nation by keeping illicit drugs off our streets and disrupting the revenue streams funding Mexico-based cartels' violent and criminal activity," said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce in a statement. "Today's action further demonstrates the Trump Administration's unwavering commitment to eliminating cartels and ensuring the safety of the American people."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Los Chapitos as a "powerful, hyperviolent" faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, heavily involved in fentanyl trafficking into the US, as per The NY Post.

He said the sanctions are part of US President Donald Trump's directive to dismantle drug cartels and target their leaders, including El Chapo's sons, using every available tool to "stop the fentanyl crisis and help save lives."

El Chapo, once the world's most wanted drug trafficker, was convicted in 2019 on multiple conspiracy counts and is currently serving a life sentence at ADX Florence, a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

The crackdown follows the Trump administration's earlier decision to label the Sinaloa Cartel as both a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group.