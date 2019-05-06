US Sends Naval Strike Group To Middle East In 'Message' To Iran

It is a "clear and unmistakable" message to Iran: National Security Advisor John Bolton

The United States is sending an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East in a "clear and unmistakable" message to Iran, National Security Advisor John Bolton said Sunday.

"In response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings, the United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region," Bolton said in a statement, without specifying the nature of the alleged escalation by Tehran.

