US Senate's Top Republican Mitch McConnell Says Will Vote To Acquit Trump

The US Senate's top Republican Mitch McConnell revealed Saturday that he will vote against convicting Donald Trump, as the impeachment trial of the former president nears its conclusion with a likely acquittal.

While describing the vote on whether to convict as a "close call," he told colleagues in a letter that "I am persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal and we therefore lack jurisdiction."

"I will vote to acquit," McConnell added, leaving it highly likely that the Senate will fail to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict Trump on the single charge of incitement of insurrection.

