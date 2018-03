© Thomson Reuters 2018

The US Secret Service said on Saturday it was responding to a report of a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the north fence line of the White House. President Donald Trump was away in Florida.A spokeswoman for the District of Columbia police said they were also responding to the report and declined further comment.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.