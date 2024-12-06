US School Teacher Claims She Was Fired Over Anti-Trump Post On Facebook

A US high school teacher has claimed that she was fired over a Facebook post she made criticising president-elect Donald Trump and his followers. According to The Independent, Joanie Garratt was an AP History teacher with over 30 years in the Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD). She says she was fired from the school on November 13, less than a month before her planned retirement on December 5. Her lawyer claims she was terminated because of an anti-Trump post, which also involved her reaction to a group of pro-Trump students who gathered on November 6 to celebrate Trump's re-election.

In her post, Ms Garratt wrote she was "disheartened" by a march at Beverly Hills High School in support of President-elect Donald Trump, the outlet reported. She also claimed that during the demonstration, Trump supporters "harassed and intimidated many other non-MAGA students and specifically targeted the class where Black Student Union was meeting, telling all kinds of racial slurs".

"Some students arrived at school truly upset & even crying only to be bullied later by their classmates. And don't blame the administration for this. They are dealing with it. This comes from their leader, His Majesty, King Trump," Ms Garrat wrote.

Her lawyer said that following the Facebook post, the district's superintendent called her to let her know that her social media post led to her dismissal. The official did not cite any other explanation, the attorney said, in a news release.

"Garratt never discussed Trump, the election or the pro-Trump students' demonstration in her classes. Her comment was made on her own Facebook account, on her own time, and is a prime example of political speech that's protected under the First Amendment and California labour and education codes," the release stated.

"Joanie's post, which criticized harassment at the rally and attributed student conduct to political rhetoric whipped up as part of Donald Trump's re-election strategy, is constitutionally protected speech," the attorney added.

However, Superintendent Michael Bregy disagreed with that characterisation. "Ms Garratt retired from full-time teaching in BHUSD years ago and was serving and remains a substitute teacher in the District. No action was taken to dismiss her or any other employee in the last month," he wrote in a statement, per the outlet.

"Our focus remains on fostering an educational environment where students and staff are respected and valued. We encourage meaningful discussions that prioritize mutual understanding, respect, and accountability. BHUSD will continue to uphold its standards and policies to ensure that our schools are spaces where all voices can be expressed thoughtfully and responsibly. We trust these facts will clarify this matter," he added.