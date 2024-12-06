Colombian Hitwoman, Known As 'The Doll,' Arrested For Multiple Murders

A 23-year-old Colombian woman has been arrested in connection with several targeted killings, including the recent murder of her former boyfriend. Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, known to police by the alias “La Muneca,” which translates to “The Doll,” was taken into custody over her alleged involvement in several high-profile murders in the municipality of Barrancabermeja, New York Post reported.

These killings were said to have been carried out at the behest of the Los de la M gang, according to Spanish language outlet Libertad Digital. At the time of arrest, Rodriguez was looking forward to expanding her career. She led a small cadre of hitmen, who terrorised the region before her arrest.

Her arrest came after an ambush following the assassination of her ex-boyfriend on July 23 in a rural area of Colombia called Piedecuesta, the Magdalena Medio Police said.

According to police, Rodriguez called her ex-boyfriend, Deyvy Jesus, and beckoned him to meet and supposedly resolve a money dispute between them.

When Devvy moved, two bike-borne men killed him, allegedly at the behest of Rodriguez. "The Doll", along with an accomplice Paula Valentina Joya Rueda, 24, was arrested by police.

Rueda was also on the police radar and was known under the alias “Gorda Sicaria,” translating to “Fat Hitwoman”.

Meanwhile, another accomplice, identified as “Leopoldo,” was arrested by the police at the same time as “The Doll”. Police officials said they seized a revolver and a 9-millimeter calibre pistol at the time of arrest.

As of now, the police are investigating whether any of these weapons were used in the recent killings.

Lieutenant Colonel Mauricio Herrara of the Magdalena Medio Police said that with the arrest of 'La Muneca' and 'Leopoldo', "a period of calm has been created in the region."

"These arrests mark progress in the dismantling of criminal structures responsible for the recent homicides,” Herrara added.

According to the World Population Review, a case of homicide is reported every three days in Bucaramanga, Colombia, which has a total population of more than 13 lakh people.