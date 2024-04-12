US Says Russian Hackers Use Microsoft Access To Steal Government Emails

The U.S. cyber agency CISA says that Russian-backed hackers have used their access to Microsoft's email.

The U.S. cyber watchdog agency CISA says that Russian government-backed hackers have used their access to Microsoft's email system to steal correspondence between officials and the tech giant.

In an emergency directive released Thursday, the agency said that the theft of emails between government officials and Microsoft poses an "unacceptable risk to agencies."

It did not identify the agencies involved.

