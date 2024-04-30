US Says It Opposes World Court's Investigation Into Israel's War On Gaza

US said that it does not support world court's investigation into Israel's offensive in Gaza.

The United States said Monday it opposed the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into Israel's conduct in Gaza, amid reports that Israeli officials feared the Hague-based tribunal could soon issue arrest warrants.

"We've been really clear about the ICC investigation, that we don't support it, we don't believe that they have the jurisdiction," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)