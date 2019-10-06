US Says Had 'Good Discussions' With North Korea At Sweden Talks

Washington has accepted host Sweden's invitation to resume talks in two weeks' time, Ortagus said.

The State Department said Saturday that the US had "good discussions" with North Korea at talks in Sweden, disputing the top Pyongyang envoy who said the meeting broke down.

"The early comments from the DPRK delegation do not reflect the content or the spirit of today's 8 1/2 hour discussion," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The US brought creative ideas and had good discussions with its DPRK counterparts," she added, in contrast to comments by the North's top representative who said Washington brought "nothing to the negotiation table."

