US Says Downed Houthi Anti-Ship Missile, 4 Drones

The missile was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged shipping vessel, US Central Command said.

US-led coalition forces off the coast of Yemen shot down four drones and an anti-ship missile launched by Houthi rebels Wednesday, American authorities said, as the Iran-backed group's attacks on Red Sea shipping continued.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that just before noon Sanaa time (0900 GMT) a coalition vessel "successfully engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM)" launched from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen.

The missile was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged shipping vessel, CENTCOM said, adding there were no injuries or damage.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes targeting shipping since November, actions they say are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

CENTCOM also said it had engaged and destroyed four drones launched by the Houthis shortly after the missile launch.

"It was determined that the ASBM and UAVs (drones) presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM said.

Following their attacks on shipping, US and British forces have responded with strikes against the Houthis, who have in turn declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)