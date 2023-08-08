US Razor Company Faces Boycott Calls For Working With A Transgender Influencer

Many people compared Harry's with Bud Light, the beer brand that was banned in March

Harry's, a prominent American brand known for making grooming products for men, is facing boycott calls after it teamed up with a Transgender influencer to endorse its latest line of razors, according to a report by Newsweek.

It all started when Luke Wesley Pearson, a popular transgender digital creator, shared a video of the collaboration on Instagram with a caption that read, ''Celebrating my first Pride with facial hair!" The video showed him and his partner using Harry's razors.

Soon after, the video sparked a debate among social media users. Many people compared Harry's with Bud Light, the beer brand that was banned in March after collaborating with a trans woman for their campaign. People are all the more upset because the profits will be going to the Trevor Project, an organization promoting and supporting gender transitioning.

Watch the video here:

Harry's Razors partnered with a “trans man” (female) to promote their razor set



100% of the profits from this set go to the Trevor Project, which promotes gender surgeries for minors pic.twitter.com/Sb6ZbBT0GA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2023

Several internet users expressed their displeasure and demanded that the brand be boycotted for being too ''woke''.

"Harry's Razors bout to get the Bud Light treatment'', a user wrote on X. Another commented, ''I have used Harry's razors for over 5 years. No more. Subscription cancelled.''

''Razor company @harrys is trying to get more customers by encouraging heavily scarred & mutilated young women. Not a single male in my household would ever use such a disgusting brand. Damaged women are not okay to promote as your campaign material,'' anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen tweeted.

A fourth said, ''We've taken down Bud Light. Now it's Harry's turn.''

However, there were also many who supported the video and defended Harry's decision to support the Trevor Project. They emphasized the organization's role in preventing suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

A person tweeted, "If you're going to boycott Harry's Razors because of their donations to the Trevor Project, you're outright saying you would prefer LGBTQ+ youths kill themselves than get help. There is no argument here."

Notably, The Trevor Project is a mental health resource center for LGBTQ+ youth, noting on its website that its mission is ''to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning young people.''