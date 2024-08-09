US, Qatar, Egypt Invite Israel And Hamas To Resume Talks On August 15

More than 37,000 people have been killed since war began between Israel and Hamas.

Qatari, Egyptian and U.S. leaders called on Israel and Hamas to resume urgent talks on Aug. 15 either in Doha or Cairo to bridge all remaining gaps in the proposed Gaza ceasefire agreement and start implementing it without any delay, the three countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"It is the time to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release hostages and prisoners," the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)