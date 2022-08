Iran said it wants a sustainable deal that would preserve its legitimate rights.(Representational)

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani accused the United States on Monday of "procrastinating" in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking at a news conference, Kanaani said Tehran wanted a sustainable deal that would preserve its legitimate rights.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)