US Prisoner's Wife Who Was Sexually Assaulted During Strip Search Wins $5.6 Million In Settlement

A California woman has been awarded $5.6 million after being sexually assaulted during a strip search while visiting her husband in prison. The incident occurred in September 2019 at a correctional facility in Tehachapi.

Christina Cardenas, who had travelled four hours to see her husband, was subjected to a series of invasive searches, including strip searches, drug and pregnancy tests, and medical scans. During one of these procedures, a male doctor sexually assaulted her.

"My motivation in pursuing this lawsuit was to ensure that others do not have to endure the same egregious offences that I experienced," Mrs Cardenas told CBS News.

The settlement, which includes contributions from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and several individual defendants, will provide Mrs Cardenas with significant compensation for the harm she endured.

The lawsuit highlighted the excessive and invasive nature of the searches, which were conducted based on a warrant that authorized strip searches only if contraband was detected through X-rays or CT scans. Despite multiple scans revealing no evidence of contraband, Mrs Cardenas was subjected to humiliating and invasive procedures.

In addition to the sexual assault, Mrs Cardenas was subjected to other forms of mistreatment, including being denied necessities like water and bathroom use. She was also forced to pay exorbitant fees for the medical procedures she underwent.

Mrs Cardenas' attorneys argued that the prison officials' actions were intended to intimidate and deter her from visiting her husband. They emphasised that the invasive searches and the sexual assault were a clear violation of her rights.

The settlement includes a requirement for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to implement new policies to protect the rights of visitors who are subjected to strip searches. These policies will ensure that visitors are informed of their rights, that searches are conducted respectfully, and that the scope of the searches is strictly adhered to.