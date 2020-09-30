'Paid Millions Of Dollars In Taxes,' Says Trump at US Presidential Debate

United States President Donald Trump today said he "paid millions of dollars in taxes" at the first Presidential debate in Cleveland amid a face-off with Joe Biden.

A New York Times last week said Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he won the election. The report, which cited tax return data extending more than 20 years, said he had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years because he reported losing much more money than he made.

Trump, however, dismissed the report as "totally fake news."

"I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits," he wrote on Twitter. "I am extremely under leveraged - I have very little debt compared to the value of assets," the US President said in a tweet on Tuesday.

