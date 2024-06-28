Live Updates: Biden And Trump Square Off In Critical US Presidential Debate

Trump-Biden Debate Live: The debate is being conducted four months ahead of US Presidential polls (File)

US President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump take the stage for a debate that will offer voters a rare side-by-side look at the two oldest candidates ever to seek the US presidency.

The two rivals did not shake hands as they took their positions at podiums just feet apart in a studio with no live audience. They will seek to reshape the political narrative as they battle over economic issues, foreign policy and international crises, the country's immigration crisis, and the state of American democracy.

The debate, which is being conducted four months ahead of the US Presidential polls, will be hosted by the CNN and broadcasted by all networks across US. The debate will pull millions of voters who will decide the fate of the two big candidates.

There will no studio audience during the debate and the mics will be cut out after the candidate's speaking time is over.

Inflation is "killing our country," Republican Donald Trump said in his opening salvo against US President Joe Biden at their first debate of the 2024 election cycle Thursday.

"He has not done a good job. He's done a poor job. And inflation is killing our country. It is absolutely killing us," Trump said.



President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump did not shake hands when they entered the debate stage.

The two candidates last met at a debate in 2020, where they also did not shake hands due to Covid-19 protocols.

Before the debate, two longtime Biden aides said they expected Biden would "probably not" extend his hand, with one saying: "He didn't have to in 2020, why change that now?"



Joe Biden and Donald Trump square off in critical US presidential debate

Ahead of the debate at CNN, both camps unleashed fresh attack ads, with Donald Trump's team taking out TV spots accusing Joe Biden of mismanaging the economy and encouraging illegal immigration.

Biden's Democratic Party, on the other hand, paid for five massive billboards in Atlanta trolling Trump over his legal woes.

There will be no studio audience for Joe Biden and Donald Trump debated. Microphones will also be cut out when a candidate's speaking time is over.