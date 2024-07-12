US President Joe Biden Says Neurological Exams Find Him In 'Good Shape'

US President Joe Biden said he has been examined by neurologists and they say he is in "good shape."

US President Joe Biden, seeking to allay concerns about his mental fitness as he seeks reelection, said Thursday that neurological exams found he is in "good shape."

"I've taken three significant and intense neurological exams by a neurologist," Biden said, the most recent in February.

"And they say I'm in good shape."

