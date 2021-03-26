Joe Biden's First Press Conference As POTUS Faces Fire Over 'Cheat Sheet'

Joe Biden had been facing criticism for not holding a press conference after taking oath.

Joe Biden has been facing criticism for not holding a press conference after taking oath as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021. When he finally held a press conference on Thursday, it seems the 78-year-old needed a cheat sheet. The POTUS was spotted using notes to assist with facts to answer questions that were thrown at him. In one of the pictures, Biden is seen holding a piece of paper that shows circled images of selected reporters. Twitter believes that the Democrat leader only took questions from a list of journalists whose names he read from that cue card.

Joe Biden reading a Dr. Seuss book during story time today at what was called a press conference pic.twitter.com/GQYJD9U6gP — Trust (@try14me) March 26, 2021

The move has been slammed by several people on social media. American writer Candace Owens criticised Biden for referring to a cheat sheet at the press conference. The New York Times bestselling author wrote, "Joe Biden had a cheat sheet with the names and faces marked of which journalists to call on, and he knew EXACTLY what questions would be asked of him." She further said that it was not a press conference but a play put on by bad-faith actors in a "pseudo-democracy."

Joe Biden had a cheat sheet with the names and faces marked of which journalists to call on, and he knew EXACTLY what questions would be asked of him.



That was not a press conference—that was a play put on by bad faith actors in a pseudo-democracy. pic.twitter.com/ee56Xcg63M — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 26, 2021

Not everyone agreed, some people found using a sheet "acceptable".

LOL. Joe Biden needed 64 days to prepare for a press conference and still needed a cheat sheet.



How is this real? — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) March 26, 2021

Images Show Joe Biden Using a Cheat Sheet With Circles By The Reporters He Was Supposed To Call On During His Press Conference pic.twitter.com/rwNaLMxlGH — USA Headline News (@MFAmediagroup) March 25, 2021

A set of users said that this was not a real press conference since everything was planned by Biden's team that dealt with the media organisations.

Let's be honest @JoeBiden still did not hold a real press conference. That was scripted by @jrpsaki and the team of people controlling everything. Preplanned “reporters” and a cheat sheet with the answers and it still went off the rails. #bidenpressconference#BorderCrisis#facts — PK (@NEVERBOW) March 25, 2021

Just think, a team spent MONTHS prepping Joe Biden for that press conference. ???? — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) March 25, 2021

At Thursday's press conference, Biden told reporters how his administration will be stepping up the coronavirus vaccination process for its citizens. He also addressed issues regarding immigration, unaccompanied children at the US border among others.