Biden 'Disappointed' In Supreme Court Ruling On Covid Vaccines Mandate

US President Joe Biden said Thursday he is "disappointed" in the Supreme Court decision striking down his mandate for medium and large businesses to vaccinate or test their employees for Covid-19.

"I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law," Biden said in a statement.

Biden called on employers to "do the right thing to protect Americans' health and economy."

