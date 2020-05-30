Terrific People: Trump Speaks To Family Of Black Man Killed After Arrest

Trump has been criticized for his comments on Twitter that called Minneapolis protesters "THUGS". (File)

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had talked with the family of George Floyd, the African American man who died while a policeman kneeled on his neck during an arrest, sparking riots.

"I spoke to members of the family, terrific people," Trump said at the White House.

Trump has been criticized for earlier comments on Twitter that called protesters in Minneapolis "THUGS" and warning that "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."

In his latest comments, Trump said he supported peaceful protests but said "we can't allow a situation like happened in Minneapolis to descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos."

"I understand the hurt, I understand the pain. People have really been through a lot. The family of George is entitled to justice and the people of Minnesota are entitled to live in safety," he said.

