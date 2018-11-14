Trump Should Have Shown 'Decency' On Paris Attacks Anniversary: France

US President Donald Trump returned to Washington from a weekend in Paris recently. (File)

US President Donald Trump should have shown some "common decency" and respected France's day of mourning on the third anniversary of the November 13 attacks in Paris, the French government's spokesman said today.

Asked about Trump's tweets, in which the US leader criticised France's record in World War One and Two, French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said: "Yesterday was November 13, we were commemorating the murder of 130 of our people," he said.

"So I'll reply in English: "common decency" would have been appropriate," he added.