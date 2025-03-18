Ukraine Says Expect Russia To Agree To Ceasefire Ahead Of Trump Call

Ukraine's foreign minister on Tuesday urged Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Kyiv and Washington, ahead of a telephone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"It is time for Russia to show whether it really wants peace. Ukraine supported the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire for 30 days. We expect the Russian side to unconditionally agree to this proposal," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said.

