Trump's Latest Tariff Hike Brings Additional China Rate To 145%: White House

Trump's 90-day halt in fresh duties for dozens of countries has come into place, a White House order shows.

US President Donald Trump.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump's steep tariff hike targeting Chinese goods, which took effect Thursday, brings Washington's additional rate on China to 145 percent, a White House document confirms.

Trump's 90-day halt in fresh duties for dozens of countries has come into place, a White House order shows. But he also doubled down by raising new tariffs on Chinese imports to 125 percent, and this figure stacks atop a 20 percent additional duty from earlier in the year.

