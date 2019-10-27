US President Donald Trump Extends Diwali Wishes From White House

US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump today extended Diwali wishes.

US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump today extended Diwali wishes to those celebrating the festival of lights around the world.

"As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! Happy Diwali," wrote Donald Trump on Twitter, sharing a video of him lighting the lamp at the White House on the festive occasion.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday extended his Diwali wishes to his Twitter followers while underlying the values and beliefs of the festival.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.