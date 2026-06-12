Trump Examined By 22 Specialists, Highest For Any US President: White House

US President Donald Trump was examined by 22 medical specialists during his latest annual health checkup, according to a medical report released by the White House. The number of doctors involved appears to be higher than for previous US presidents.

A White House official said some of the doctors involved were affiliated with well-known institutions such as Harvard University and Duke University. The official added that the total count of 22 specialists also included some general physicians, according to the Washington Post.

"We have nothing to hide," the official said.

During President George HW Bush's first medical examination in 1989, five specialists took part. His son, George W Bush, was seen by 12 specialists during his first presidential checkup in 2001.

White House officials said the large number of doctors was part of a thorough preventive health checkup to make sure Trump's health was properly assessed. They said that involving many specialists allowed doctors from different medical fields to evaluate Trump's health.

Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, said the examination showed that the president is in "excellent health."

Cardiologist Jonathan Reiner told The Washington Post that 22 specialists is an exceptionally high number for one medical visit. He questioned why so many doctors were needed and what medical fields they represented.

The White House, however, said the large team of doctors was necessary to conduct a complete and preventive health assessment. Officials said specialists from different medical fields were brought in to thoroughly examine the president and identify any health issues before they become serious.

"The involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care," the White House said in a statement.

The White House has often avoided providing detailed information about Trump's health checks.

Officials never clearly explained why Trump underwent a second medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last year as US presidents typically have only one routine annual physical examination unless there is a specific health concern that requires additional testing or treatment.

According to previous White House medical reports, Trump was examined by 11 specialists during his 2019 checkup. That number rose to 14 specialists during his annual physical last year. In his most recent examination, the figure increased further to 22 specialists.