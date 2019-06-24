Donald Trump Signs "Hard-Hitting Sanctions" Against Iran's Ayatollah

"We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran," Trump said as he signed the order in the Oval Office. "Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon."

World | | Updated: June 24, 2019 21:51 IST
"We do not ask for conflict," Donald Trump said


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump ordered "hard-hitting" financial sanctions Monday on Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, holding him "ultimately responsible" for the Islamic republic's destabilizing activities.

"We do not ask for conflict," he said, adding that depending on Iran's response the sanctions could end tomorrow -- or it "can also be years from now."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

