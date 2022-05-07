Biden Announces More Artillery, Radars For Ukraine's War Against Russia

Ukraine War: A senior US official said the package for Ukraine was worth $150 million.

President Joe Biden on Friday announced new US commitments of weaponry for Ukraine in its fight to repel Russia's invasion, but said funding was close to running out and urged Congress to authorize more.

"I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine," Biden said.

A senior US official said the package was worth $150 million.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)