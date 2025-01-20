Advertisement

US Policy Will Only Recognise 2 Genders, Says Trump During 1st Address

"I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life," Donald Trump said.

"There are only two genders, male and female," Donald Trump said.
"There are only two genders, male and female," Donald Trump said.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said in his inauguration speech Monday that his government's official policy would only recognize two genders, ending the current practice of providing a third gender option in some settings.

"I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life... As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he said.

