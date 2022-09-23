US Police Catch Serial Burglar After Recognising His SpongeBob Shorts And Socks

The robber was caught after police recognized his SpongeBob themed attire. (Representative Pic)

A man accused of burglarizing his neighbours was recently caught by the US police after they recognized his SpongeBob SquarePants-themed attire.

According to Fox23, the Tulsa Police Department arrested Edward Price, also known as "Smacc Man", on September 16 at his apartment complex for multiple burglaries. The authorities said that they received reports of five different burglaries at the complex between July and September. They all were similar in nature, with the front door kicked in and electronics, guns and television stolen.

In several cases, the suspect was spotted fleeing the scene wearing SpongeBob-themed shorts and socks. When Mr Price allegedly went to sell some stolen items on Facebook Marketplace, the same SpongeBob shorts and socks were seen in the background of the pictures.

Also Read | Man's Newspaper Ad About Losing His Death Certificate Takes Internet By Storm

After getting a search warrant for Mr Price's apartment, the police then found the two cartoon-themed articles of clothing that fit the description in his possession. The authorities also discovered stolen televisions, phones, iPads, tablets, guns, ammunition, internet routers and other electronic devices that Mr Price had seemingly taken from several of his neighbour's apartments.

As per the WMC-TV, the cops said that the suspect's love for the beloved children's cartoon is what helped them catch the "Smacc Man". "FYI, the suspect's apartment was not located in a pineapple under the sea," they jokingly added.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Announces Discovery Of Huge Gold And Copper Deposits In Medina

The police department further went on to inform that Mr Price has been charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. They said that he is a formerly convicted felon as well.

