US Police Arrest Suspect In Murder Case Initially Mistaken For Bear Attack

A 41-year-old suspect, Daren Christopher Abbey, has been arrested in connection with the death of a Montana man, initially believed to have been killed by a bear, according to the BBC.

On October 30, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed they had "identified a suspect" after the body of 35-year-old Dustin Kjersem was discovered in a tent approximately 2.5 miles up Moose Creek Road, near Big Sky, Montana, on October 12.

Sheriff Dan Springer reported that Abbey had been invited by Kjersem to share his campsite, located about 35 miles south of Bozeman. Prosecutors allege that Abbey later attacked Kjersem, hitting him with a piece of wood, stabbing him with a screwdriver, and assaulting him with an axe.

Abbey reportedly returned to the scene to remove items he thought might incriminate him but overlooked a beer can that remained. Authorities say Abbey has confessed to the killing, stating that he attacked Kjersem after finding him at a campsite he had intended to use.

Police indicated that Abbey led them to several items he allegedly took from the campsite, including an axe, firearms, and a cooler.

"This appears to be a heinous crime committed by an individual with no regard for the life of Dustin Kjersem," Sheriff Springer said, adding, "We have part of his story, but we don't fully understand the whole truth."

Abbey was ordered to be held on $1.5 million bail during a court appearance on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office also reassured the community that they could safely resume outdoor activities, adding that additional details and charges are forthcoming. Further comments on the case will be withheld until charges are filed.

Sheriff Springer expressed gratitude to the detectives for their "unrelenting pursuit of justice," highlighting their tireless dedication over nearly three weeks with little rest. He praised the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and all involved agencies for their commitment to the community's safety.

Kjersem, a resident of Belgrade, Mont., was last seen on Thursday, October 10, and his body was discovered around 10:07 a.m. local time two days later.

In his concluding statement, Springer offered condolences to Kjersem's family: "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Dustin Kjersem. We hope our efforts bring them some peace during this difficult time, as our entire community mourns with them."

Earlier, on Oct. 24, the Sheriff's Office issued a release seeking information on several items "believed to have been removed from the scene of the crime," including a camp axe, shotgun, revolver, and cooler.

The individual who found Kjersem's body initially suspected a bear attack. However, a state Fish, Wildlife, and Parks agent found no evidence of bear activity in the area, leading investigators to treat the case as a homicide. An autopsy later confirmed that Kjersem's death resulted from a "vicious attack," according to prior statements from the Sheriff's Office.