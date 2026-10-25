US Pilot Who Watched Moon Landing At 9 Donates Rs 3.8 Crore To Save Neil Armstrong's Childhood Home

A retired US fighter pilot has donated $400,000 (approximately Rs 3.8 crore) to help preserve the childhood home of Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the Moon. Inspired by Armstrong's historic lunar landing in 1969, Ken Schreiber decided to step in after learning that the astronaut's former home in Ohio was up for sale and no one had come forward to save it. Schreiber was nine years old when he watched Armstrong take his first steps on the Moon on July 20, 1969. Like Armstrong, he went on to pursue a career in aviation, serving 20 years in the US Air Force before retiring as a pilot for American Airlines.

According to the Associated Press, Schreiber came across a report in August 2026 that Armstrong's childhood home in Wapakoneta, Ohio, had been put up for sale for the first time in nearly 40 years. After learning that the historic property risked losing its connection to Armstrong's legacy, he initially approached friends about contributing to its purchase. He eventually decided to fund the entire $400,000 himself.

Schreiber had the opportunity to visit the house earlier this year, an experience that strengthened his resolve to preserve it.

"It was almost like the ghost of Neil Armstrong was there," Schreiber told the AP, adding, "I could imagine him running up and down the stairs."

The two-storey house at 601 W. Benton Street played an important role in Armstrong's early life. His family bought the property in 1944, and he spent much of his childhood developing an interest in aviation.

Armstrong built model aeroplanes in the dining room and constructed a wind tunnel in the basement to test his designs. He also completed his first solo flight and earned his pilot's licence at the age of 16 while living there.

His early fascination with flying eventually led him to the Apollo 11 mission, during which he became the first human to walk on the Moon.

The Auglaize County Historical Society acquired the property with Schreiber's donation, with the sale finalised on October 19, 2026.

The organisation plans to restore the house to its appearance during the 1940s and preserve its historical features. Researchers have begun looking into the property's original layout and appearance, while efforts are underway to raise funds for its restoration and upkeep.

The house previously belonged to Karen Mikesell, a retired history teacher who bought it in 1988. During her nearly four decades of ownership, she worked to preserve its connection to the Armstrong family and welcomed nine astronauts to the property, including Buzz Aldrin, who travelled to the Moon alongside Armstrong and Michael Collins during the Apollo 11 mission.

Mikesell recalled an emotional visit by Aldrin several years after Armstrong's death in 2012. When Aldrin entered Armstrong's former bedroom, tears streamed down his face, she said. The bedroom now features artwork depicting the historic moon landing, along with photographs signed by astronauts who have visited the house.

Although the property has long attracted visitors to the nearby Armstrong Air and Space Museum, it has never been open for public tours.

"The Auglaize County Historical Society is honoured that this nationally significant building has been entrusted to our care," Rachel Barber, director of the society, said in a statement to PEOPLE. The society hopes to open the house to the public within the next three years, allowing visitors to explore the place where Armstrong's passion for aviation first took shape.