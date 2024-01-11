US Passenger Poops On Seat During Flight: 'Terrible Smell'

Some users also said that the passenger could be suffering from an illness.

In a shocking incident, a passenger onboard a Delta Airlines flight pooped on his seat on Christmas Eve, leaving faeces all over the seat, as per a report in the New York Post. This was brought to light by a Reddit user who was travelling on flight DL2162 from Alabama to Atlanta.

After takeoff, the Redditor thought that his child had an accident when he detected a terrible stench filling the plane. "Well me and my daughter were headed to key west Christmas Eve and had to take a connecting flight from bham to Atlanta. About 20 minutes into flight I get a terrible smell and ask my daughter if she has pooted(she's 8). She denies any wrong doing and the smell lingers for the rest of the flight," the user wrote.

The disgusting cause of the stench was not apparent to them until they landed. As per the user, a passenger had pooped all over their seat, eight rows ahead of them. This left the back and the bottom of the seat entirely "covered" in excrement. "Upon exiting the plane, 8 rows in front of me someone had s*** all in their seat, the bottom of the seat and the back was covered. This person had set in their s*** for a good hour and then departed into Atlanta airport covered in s***. Definitely a first for me. Also upon boarding, once the plane was full, they announced that someone had left their dog in the boarding area. One of my more memorable delta flights," the post added.

The user explained in the comments that the plane had taxied on the runway for about 45 minutes, which meant the passenger had been sitting in their own poop the entire time.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 93 per cent upvotes.

"I was on the same row, person was on the left aisle seat, we were at the right side (middle & window). Upon deplaning, saw s*** on the seat spread out like peanut butter as you mentioned, YUCK!!!!!! Saw the person scampering towards the restrooms. Even before boarding, the plane smelled weird, some kind of fishy smell," said a user.

A third added, "If someone throws up or poops next to me on a plane, I'm standing in the back for the remainder of the flight. You can strap me into the cargo area for all I care, I can't with poop and vomit."

"Flying has become like a city bus," wrote another Redditor.

"Whoever smelta, delta!" remarked a user.

However, a section of internet users also said that the passenger could be suffering from an illness or disease.

"Someone with stomach issues. I feel for them. Twice a year maybe I have an event. So far never on a plane. I usually have a roller bag, but it's like 5th grade with a period. Do you stand up during class so every one can see your ass? Or exit last? Sit there for hours knowing that it was you. Dig through your roller bag with a change in clothes? Life isn't easy for people with stomach issues. I've literally tossed underwear, rinsed pants out in sink and soap and rubbed with sanitizer just to finish a trip," wrote a person.

Another added, "Yeah, I feel really bad for whoever this was. I'm pretty sure that IBS and possibly Crone's disease can cause uncontrolled accidents, and if someone hasn't gotten a diagnosis yet or is working out a treatment that works for them, that's a pretty terrible situation to be in. I highly doubt that someone just wanted to s*** themselves on a plane and sit in it, I'm sorta shocked by the lack of compassion or understanding in most of these comments. People don't be sh***** themselves in public for funsies, that's someone who is physically ill in one form or another."