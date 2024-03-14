US Parents Arrested For Raping Teen Daughter, Claiming It Was 'Safer Than Sex With Strangers'

The names of the suspects were not published to protect the victim.

A couple from Utah has been arrested after police say they thought it would be "safer" for their teenage daughter to have sexual experiences with them rather than "strangers", reported the New York Post.

KSL.com reported that the teen's stepfather and mother, both in their 30s, were booked into the Utah County Jail Thursday for investigation of forcible sexual abuse, forcible sodomy and object rape. The stepfather was also arrested for investigation of rape.

The names of the suspects were not published to protect the victim.

The teen called police and told them her "father had been raping her for a least a year and a half." The girl also revealed that her mother was aware of the sexual abuse.

According to a police booking affidavit obtained by KSL.com, the parents admitted to engaging in sexual activities with their daughter for over a year.

"(The stepfather) explained that a year ago he and the victim's mother learned that the victim wanted to meet and have sex with strangers. (He) said that together with his wife they decided that teaching the victim about sex, and engaging in sexual acts with the victim would be safer for her than having sex with strangers," the affidavit states.

The police said that the parents may face additional counts if formal charges are filed by the Utah County Attorney's Office.

ABC4 reported that the daughter was allegedly first approached at age 14 by her parents after her mother learned "the victim was wanting to meet and have sex with strangers".

The document states that the mother found online chats and Snapchat photos of the girl in "sexual situations".

The affidavit said that the parents bought sex toys for the girl and showed her "how to use them" on herself and them.

The mother allegedly also told police that the girl only watched them have sex, according to ABC 4.

The media outlet reported that two months ago, the teenager reportedly approached her mother about a broken condom and when the mother of five approached her husband, he denied having "full intercourse with the victim."

However, the father allegedly admitted to police that he had sex with the 15-year-old.

They are being held at the Utah County Jail without bail due to the "substantial risk" they pose to their children, according to ABC 4.