US Orders ABC License Review Over Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump Joke

The US Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday ordered Disney to submit a license renewal application for its ABC local stations, several years ahead of schedule.

The request comes after President Donald Trump and his wife Melania called for the network to cancel the late-night comedy show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel over a joke they described as a call to violence, days before an alleged attempt to assassinate the US president.

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