US Nurse Fired Over Video Suggesting She Avoids Patients Watching Fox News

The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) has fired a nurse after investigating a viral social media video in which she appeared to joke about avoiding patients who were watching Fox News. The nurse, identified online as "Nurse Ahlam," had posted a short video showing herself backing out of what appeared to be a patient's room. The clip was overlaid with the caption, "When I walk into my patient's room and Fox News is blasting," while Whitney Houston's song I Will Always Love You played in the background, specifically the lyric, "We both know I'm not what you need."

The video was widely interpreted as suggesting that she would avoid treating patients who were watching the conservative news channel. Although the post appeared to be intended as political satire, it quickly sparked outrage because healthcare professionals are expected to provide care to all patients without discrimination, regardless of their political beliefs or personal views.

The controversy gained momentum after an eight-second clip of the video was reposted by Libs of TikTok on X, where it garnered hundreds of thousands of views. Screenshots of the post quickly spread across social media, with many users accusing her of violating the ethical responsibilities of healthcare professionals. Many users argued that the video undermined public trust in healthcare workers and raised concerns about whether patients would receive impartial treatment.

Following the backlash, UTMB launched an internal review. The university later confirmed that the employee was no longer employed, stating that the behaviour depicted in the video was inconsistent with its values and its commitment to providing compassionate, unbiased care to every patient.

"On Thursday afternoon, UTMB learned of social media posts made by a contract employee, and immediately launched an investigation. As a result of the investigation, the employee's contract was terminated that evening," UTMB wrote on X.

The nurse's social media account has since been made private, although copies of the video continue to circulate online.

Medical ethics generally require doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals to provide appropriate care to patients without discrimination. Professional organisations emphasise that treatment decisions should be based solely on a patient's medical needs, not their political views or personal beliefs.