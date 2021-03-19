US Not Seeking 'Conflict' With China, 'Welcomes Stiff Competition': White House Aide

"We will always stand up for our principles for our people, and for our friends," Jake Sullivan said.

The United States does not want conflict with China but welcomes tough competition with its strategic rival, President Joe Biden's national security advisor said Thursday in Alaska at the opening of a meeting with top Chinese diplomats.

"We do not seek conflict, but we welcome stiff competition. And we will always stand up for our principles for our people, and for our friends," Jake Sullivan warned in Anchorage.

