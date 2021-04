US will stand up to China but is not looking for conflict, Joe Biden said.

The United States will stand up to China but is not looking for conflict, President Joe Biden was to say in an address to Congress on Wednesday.

In prepared remarks, Biden said that he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that "we welcome the competition -- and that we are not looking for conflict."

