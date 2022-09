China said that the move will "severely jeopardizes" relations between Washington and Beijing.

China on Friday warned of "counter-measures" unless the United States revoked a $1.1 billion arms package to Taiwan that it said "severely jeopardizes" relations between Washington and Beijing.

"China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation," Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said.

