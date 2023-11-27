US Museum Puts Satanic Christmas Tree On Display, Faces Flak

It is one of the 66 trees that has been put up for the holiday season

A museum in the US is facing backlash for its annual Christmas tree festival. The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon has put on display a tree representing the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin. It is one of the 66 trees that has been put up for the holiday season.

In the pictures now going viral on social media, the tree can be seen adorned with blood-red lights, resembling demon eyes, and features a snake-like figure at the base.

An ornament on the tree reads "Hail Santa", a play on the phrase "Hail Satan”, which has stirred controversy over the boundaries of cultural expression in festive events.

Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher criticised the museum, calling the Satanic Temple's tree "cultural propaganda" and deeming it "offensive".

“It's impossible to overstate how offensive this is to Christians. It would be, in quite a literal sense, the same thing as waving a Hamas flag inside of a synagogue,” Mr Gallagher told Fox News.

“It's just absolutely crazy that we would allow this to happen. I wouldn't take my kids to it now. I don't want them to be surrounded by Satanic trees,” he said.

The museum's CEO, Jacqueline Frank, said that the Satanic Temple followed the guidelines by not promoting violence.

"There was no hesitation. We're not a religious organisation. We focus on trains," Ms Frank said.

"And honestly, the Christmas tree is used by so many different secular and religious organisations. All we're doing is putting up decorations in that room," she added.