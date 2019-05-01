US Military Action In Venezuela Possible, Says Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says if military action is required, that's what the United States will do.

World | | Updated: May 01, 2019 18:06 IST
US Military Action In Venezuela Possible, Says Mike Pompeo

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo made the comment during a televised interview. (File)


WASHINGTON: 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a television interview on Wednesday that the United States was prepared to take military action to stem the ongoing turmoil in Venezuela.

"Military action is possible. If that's what's required, that's what the United States will do," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox Business Network, but added that the United States would prefer a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela.



