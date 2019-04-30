Military Vehicle Rams Protesters In Venezuela Clashes, Shows TV Footage

It happened as security forces tried to break up rioting outside the La Carlota air base, where opposition leader Juan Guaido earlier called on troops inside to join efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro

April 30, 2019
Caracas: 

Venezuelan security forces used an armored vehicle to ram demonstrators during rioting outside an army base in Caracas on Tuesday in support of what the government called an attempted coup, TV images showed.

The incident left several people injured on the ground who were helped up by other demonstrators.

It happened as security forces tried to break up rioting outside the La Carlota air base, where opposition leader Juan Guaido earlier called on troops inside to join efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro.



