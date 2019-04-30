Military Vehicle Rams Protesters In Venezuela Clashes, Shows TV Footage

Venezuelan security forces used an armored vehicle to ram demonstrators during rioting outside an army base in Caracas on Tuesday in support of what the government called an attempted coup, TV images showed.

The incident left several people injured on the ground who were helped up by other demonstrators.

It happened as security forces tried to break up rioting outside the La Carlota air base, where opposition leader Juan Guaido earlier called on troops inside to join efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.