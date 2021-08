Thousands of US troops took control of security at Afghanistan's main international airport

The head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, told Taliban in Doha Sunday not to attack the Kabul airport, a US defense official said.

The official confirmed the meeting to reporters Monday, without providing details, as thousands of US troops took control of security at Afghanistan's main international airport to enable the evacuations of US officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)