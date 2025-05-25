US Men Are Flocking To Russian Churches That Promote Traditional Masculinity

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Father Moses McPherson promotes traditional masculinity on YouTube. He criticizes activities he views as feminine, like skinny jeans and soup. McPherson has guided 75 new followers for baptism at his Texas church.

Father Moses McPherson, a priest in the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia, is promoting a rugged, traditional form of masculinity through his YouTube videos. He mocks activities he considers too feminine, such as wearing skinny jeans, crossing one's legs, or eating soup. In contrast, he showcases his physical strength through weightlifting videos set to heavy metal music. The priest, a father of five, has a unique background, having converted from Protestantism and previously worked as a roofer, as per BBC.

Notably, the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) has been expanding its presence in the US, largely due to conversions from other faiths. Over the past six months, Father Moses has guided 75 new followers to prepare for baptism at his Mother of God Church, located just north of Austin.

"When my wife and I converted 20 years ago, we used to call Orthodoxy the best-kept secret, because people just didn't know what it was. But in the past year-and-a-half, our congregation has tripled in size," he said.

The Orthodox Christian community in the US is relatively small, making up about 1% of the population. Within this community, the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) stands out as a conservative jurisdiction. Founded by clergy who fled the Russian Revolution, ROCOR has gained attention in recent years, particularly following President Donald Trump's shift towards Moscow.

Narrating his experience, Theodore, a software engineer, said he felt unfulfilled despite having a dream job and a loving wife. He believes societal expectations have been overly critical of men, particularly those who want to be breadwinners and support stay-at-home wives, labelling such relationships as toxic.

Father Moses emphasises two paths to serving God: monastic life or marriage. For married couples, he advocates for a large family and rejects contraception, citing the lack of saintly approval for birth control. He also condemns masturbation as "pathetic and unmanly." Father Moses believes Orthodoxy represents a balanced, normal approach, contrasting it with what he sees as the overly feminised Western Christianity, particularly in some Protestant churches that focus on emotional expression. He criticises the "worship music" in these churches, associating it with excessive emotion, which he believes isn't suited for men.