US Man Uses His Birth Month And Year In Lottery Drawings And Wins Rs 8 Crores

Who hasn't fantasised about winning the lottery big time? Yes, all of us, but only a select handful could accomplish this for them. One such person is Ali Ghaemi, a native of Alexandria, Virginia in the United States. He won a million dollars in a lottery by entering his date of birth and month into the lottery numbers.

Mr Ghaemi bought 200 identical Virginia lottery tickets by selecting the same number 200 times in one drawing, Mr. Ghaemi won the reward in the Pick 4 Lottery game for September 6.

According to a statement by Virginia Lottery, the four-digit combination 0-2-6-5 is not something Mr Ghaemi is likely to forget. It's his birth month and year, first and foremost. In addition, it was the combination he used to win the large prize money in a single drawing.

The price of each lottery ticket was $1, and he bought 200. Each of his bets earned the $5,000 top prize for the game that evening when those four numbers were selected, for a grand total of $1 million.

Despite his incredible victory, the retired real estate investor handled everything with grace. "I must tell you, I really haven't hit the ceiling," Mr Ghaemi told lottery officials. "I can't tell you that I jumped up," he added.

He purchased his tickets from the Safeway in McLean, located at 1688 Anderson Road. He was getting ready to leave town, so he made the decision to splurge to see what would happen, which is why he bought so many tickets, said Virginia Lottery.

The Pick 4 draws take place at 11 p.m. and 1:59 p.m. every day. There is a one in 10,000 chance that all four digits will match exactly.

All proceeds from the Virginia Lottery benefit Virginia's K-12 educational system. Every winning ticket was purchased in Fairfax County, which in the previous fiscal year received lottery revenues totaling almost $48.7 million for K-12 education. With more than $779 million raised for K-12 education in Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery contributed over 10% of Virginia's entire K-12 school budget.



